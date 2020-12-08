Windies bowler to miss final Test against Black Caps after father died shortly before first match in Hamilton

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach is one of two players who has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand, opting instead to return home following the sudden death of his dad.

Kane Williamson hugs West Indies bowler Kemar Roach. Source: Getty

Roach's father died shortly before the first Test in Hamilton and his team said he was returning home to be with his family instead of playing in Wellington.

It comes after Black Caps captain Kane Williamson earned respect globally following a photograph of him hugging Roach before the match — a moment which became clear after Cricket West Indies released a statement last Thursday.

"On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home," team manager Rawl Lewis said in a statement at the time.

"Losing a loved one is never easy, and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time.

"We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here, and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support."

West Indies will also be without wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who was also being released for "personal reasons", the team said in a statement.

Dowrich suffered a finger injury on the first day of the match at Seddon Park which left him unable to bat in either innings.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said after Sunday's innings and 134-run defeat that it was unlikely either player would be available for the second match at the Basin Reserve, which begins on Friday and wraps up the tour.