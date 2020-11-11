Windies boss 'extremely disappointed' with managed isolation breaches

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has come out in support of the Ministry of Health's decision to revoke training exemptions for his cricketers after members of the squad broke managed isolation protocols on multiple occasions.

Grave addressed media this afternoon following the Ministry of Health's announcement today that players isolating in Christchurch had "repeatedly" broken rules based off an investigation involving CCTV and staff recounts.

Grave said the squad were initially in three bubbles for training before they were able to come together in larger groups.

"After the first week of quarantine, we were able to extend the bubble size to a maximum of 20 people," Grave said.

"So for the last few days we've been operating the managed isolation facility with two bubbles.

"Those bubbles are strictly managed and no one can socialise or train or interact with other members of the [other] group.

"The information we've been told so far is that there were a few incidents of a mixing between those two bubbles."

While Grave said there is currently no suggestion players did something extreme like leave the quarantine facility or interact with anyone outside the travelling squad, he noted it was still tough information to swallow.

"It's fair to say that we are extremely disappointed."

Grave said Cricket West Indies fully supported the Ministry of Health's decision, even if it does seriously hinder their preparations for their tour of New Zealand.

"Clearly, with limited preparation due to Covid protocols here in the Carribean and in New Zealand, it's a huge blow to our preparation to have no training for the next three days."

When the Ministry of Health announced the breaches this afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield sent a stern warning.

“It is a privilege to come here but in return they have to stick to the rules. Keeping Covid-19 out of our communities and keeping our staff safe depends on it.

"They didn’t do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption."

The Ministry of Health said the group will be tested today, with the local medical officer of health to determine whether the team in its entirety meets the low risk indicators for release. If there are any concerns, their period in managed isolation could be extended.