Williamson willing to take a knee, promote inclusiveness when Black Caps return

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says he and the Black Caps are willing to get behind the Black Lives Matter movement and promote inclusiveness when they return to the pitch this summer.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Williamson told NZME he is willing to take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement when cricket resumes and promote social justice like England and the West Indies did in their recent Test series – cricket’s first series since global Covid-19 disruption.

Action against racism has surged this year following the death of African American man George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minnesota police.

The movement quickly spread to sport with basketball, football, cricket and more all promoting social justice messages and allowing players to kneel during national anthems.

Williamson said the Black Caps are behind the cause.

"As a team, we're right behind that cause in promoting equality," Williamson told NZME.

"Not just in race but in all parts of life where there are differences. Coming into the season, there will be a number of chats — and we've already had some — to encourage that movement.

"Playing at a professional level with our profile means we might be able to add more with our collective voice."

It comes after New Zealand’s cricket scene had its own instance of racism last year when a fan yelled racial abuse to England bowler Jofra Archer during a match at Mt Maunganui.