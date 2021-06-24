Williamson reclaims No.1 Test batsman rank with final effort

Kane Williamson has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC’s Test batting rankings after leading the Black Caps to the World Test Championship title last week.

Kane Williamson finished with an unbeaten half century. Source: Photosport

Williamson's knocks of 49 and 52 not out in the low-scoring Final in Southampton against India has seen him push ahead of Australian batsman Steve Smith while his partner at the end, Ross Taylor, has advanced three places to 14th.

Williamson conceded the top spot to Smith two weeks ago, but his gritty performance in the final has now seen him surpass the 900-point mark in the rankings and hold a 10 point lead over his Australian rival.

Elsewhere in the bowling ranks, New Zealand's quicks also moved up in the ranks after delivering on the English decks, with player of the final Kyle Jamieson now a career-high 13th.

Jamieson also earned No.6 in the all-rounder rankings, three spots ahead of fellow Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme.

Left-armer Trent Boult's figures of two for 48 and three for 39 have lifted him two places to 11th while Tim Southee remains in third behind Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin.