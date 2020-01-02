Williamson out, Phillips to make Test debut for Black Caps against Australia

Tom Latham has become the 30th person to captain the Black Caps at Test level, regular skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Glenn Phillips. Source: Photosport

Latham leads the side for the first time in what's also his 50th Test. Glenn Phillips will make his Test debut, both to play at the Sydney Cricket ground starting today.

Phillips, 23, was rushed to Sydney from Auckland last night, with captain Kane Williamson under a cloud, he and fellow batsman Henry Nicholls suffering flu-like symptoms.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman averages a healthy 42.54 in First-class cricket from 23 matches, a high score of 138 not out.

He will bat at number five, while Jeet Raval returns to the side at number three in the batting order in place of Williamson.

Tim Southee is another to make way, the Black Caps opting to play two spinners as Todd Astle returns to the side.

Opponents Australia meanwhile, are unchanged having sealed the series with thumping wins in both Perth and Melbourne, winning the toss and batting first.