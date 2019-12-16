TODAY |

Williamson, Nicholls miss Black Caps training again on eve of Sydney Test

Black Caps duo Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed another day of training ahead of tomorrow's third Test against Australia with the pair still battling flu-like symptoms.

Captain Williamson and middle-order batsman Nicholls have remained in the team hotel in Sydney this morning after also sitting out of yesterday's session at the SCG.

As things stand, Jeet Raval is the only specialist option left in the Black Caps' current squad in Australia, with the rest of the playing group made up of bowlers.

However, both players are still expected to play in the final match of the series beginning tomorrow, according to bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

