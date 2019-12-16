Williamson, Nicholls miss Black Caps training again on eve of Sydney Test

Black Caps duo Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed another day of training ahead of tomorrow's third Test against Australia with the pair still battling flu-like symptoms.

Kane Williamson leaves the ground after being caught. Source: Associated Press

Captain Williamson and middle-order batsman Nicholls have remained in the team hotel in Sydney this morning after also sitting out of yesterday's session at the SCG.

As things stand, Jeet Raval is the only specialist option left in the Black Caps' current squad in Australia, with the rest of the playing group made up of bowlers.

