Williamson, Latham build big partnership after NZ lose Young early

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blackcaps are 99/1 at the end of the first session of the first Test after being put in by the West Indies on a green wicket at Sneddon Park in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Debutant opener Will Young survived an LBW shout after just three balls, which the West Indies decided to unsuccessfully challenge using a DRS challenge.

Young's luck would continue two overs later when a edge flew between keeper Shane Dowrich and first slip Darren Bravo, with neither laying a hand on it.

He would go the next ball though when Shannon Gabriel nipped one back to trap him in front.

Young's dismissal for five bought Kane Williamson to the middle, with the NZ captain and opener Tom Latham putting on an unbroken 75-run stand.

The veteran Black Caps made the West Indian attack pay for bowling too short on a wicket offering assistance.

The tourists would rue not reviewing a caught behind chance from Latham with nine balls left in the session. 

First slip Bravo was the only one that heard a feint edge as Latham tried to cut a delivery. 

Rain delay during the Black Caps v West Indies in Hamilton Source: Photosport


Cricket
Hamilton and Waikato
Black Caps
