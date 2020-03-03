TODAY |

Williamson closes in on century after batting NZ into dominant position against Windies

Source:  1 NEWS

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham shared a 154-run second-wicket partnership which steered New Zealand into a strong position at stumps on the first day of the first cricket test against the West Indies.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

New Zealand was 243-2 at the end of a rain-shortened day with Williamson on 97 not out — on the verge of his 21st test century — and Ross Taylor on 31.

After a two-hour rain delay the tourists won an important toss and bowled first on a bright green pitch at Seddon Park.

They claimed the early wicket of Will Young for 5 on test debut but Williamson and Latham combined in a partnership which dulled the impact of the toss and conditions and put New Zealand on top.

The stand ended when Latham was out for 86 and New Zealand was 168-2. Williamson added a further 75 with Taylor before stumps. He posted his 33rd half century from 132 balls.

Cricket
Black Caps
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I didn't die or anything' - Steven Adams on life after OKC
2
Williamson closes in on century after batting NZ into dominant position against Windies
3
Two more Pakistan cricketers confirmed with Covid-19 today, among nine cases in managed isolation
4
OKC boss hung up on trading away Steven Adams - 'A really challenging, difficult decision to make'
5
All Black Aaron Smith gives tour of room in Auckland managed isolation facility
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases

Newborns had to be isolated as antibiotic-resistant ‘superbug’ hit Waikato neonatal unit

Black Caps vs West Indies match sidelined by rain

NZ cricket loses great contributor Ross Dykes