Williamson applauded to the middle after Blundell snicks off to Cummins

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of day two of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG.

NZ 26/1 after 6 overs (Latham 1, Williamson 3) after 6 overs

Tim Blundell's first innings as a Test opener was brief as he made a brisk 15 before snicking off to Pat Cummins.

Blundell hit two boundaries in his 19-ball stay before playing a drive where his foot didn't quite move over to the ball, resulting in an edge through to Tim Paine.

The wicket bought Kane Williamson to the middle, the NZ captain applauded by the strong contingent of Black Caps fans at the MCG.

Aus 467 all out (Wagner 83-4, Southee 103-3) after 155.1 overs

New Zealand have run through Australia's lower order as the hosts chased quick runs in the last session of day two at the MCG.

The Black Caps took five for 33, leaving NZ's top order including makeshift opener Tom Blundell 22 overs to bat on day two.

Neil Wagner finished with four for 83 from 38 overs while Tim Southee took the the last three wickets to fall.

Aus 444/7 (Head 104, Pattinson 4) after 150 overs

It took almost 150 overs, but NZ finally managed to take two quick wickets after Neil Wagner denied Australian captain Tim Paine a maiden Test century.

NZ needed to use a review after Wagner trapped Paine in front from around the wicket. DRS found that the delivery struck Paine in line and wasn't too high.

The following over Tim Southee had Mitchell Starc caught in front of the wicket as the Australian fast bowler tried to loft the ball in pursuit of quick runs.

The eventful over from Southee also saw Travis Head bring up his second Test century.

Aus 431/5 (Head 98, Paine 77) after 147 overs

Tea: New Zealand's attack has slowly been ground into the MCG dust and now just two individual milestones need to be crossed off before a declaration from Australia.

With 33 overs left the day, the hosts will likely bat for another hour, allowing Travis Head and Tim Paine the chance to bring up their second and maiden Test hundreds respectively.

New Zealand's performance in the field prompted extraordinary criticism from Brendon McCullum, who accused Kane Williamson and his side of rolling over.

'It's just staggering' - Brendon McCullum accuses NZ of rolling over in Boxing Day Test

Neil Wagner was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with two for 70 from 34 tireless overs while Mitchell Santner looked completely ineffective in his 19 overs, which cost 79.

Aus 389/5 (Head 82, Paine 61) after 133 overs

New Zealand's Boxing Day Test dream is slowly turning into a nightmare as Travis Head and Tim Paine batted Australian into a position of dominance.

Paine was particularly fluent as he made 61 off 92 runs in a partnership of 105 with Head, who is 18 runs from his second Test century.

Maybe a bigger story will be whether Paine can add 39 runs to score his maiden Test hundred.

With Mitch Santner leaking 57 runs from 12 overs, a desperate Kane Williamson even turned to the part-time off-breaks of wicketkeeper Tim Blundell for three overs.

Aus 336/5 (Head 57, Paine 33) after 117 overs

Neil Wagner got Steve Smith again but Australia moved steadily past 300 before lunch on day two.

Travis Head and Tim Paine had their moments of fortune but added 52 in the second hour of play after surviving another barrage from Wagner.

With Head on 40, Mitch Santner at point failed to get a hand on a cut shot played off Trent Boult.

That moment for NZ to rue came after Wagner dismissed Smith for 85, the third time in three innings he has dismissed Australia's star batsman this series.

Aus 284/5 (Head 38, Paine 0) after 104.4 overs

A brilliant bouncer from Neil Wagner and an equally brilliant one-handed jumping catch from Henry Nicholls in the gully has accounted for Steve Smith.

Smith moved serenely to 85 in the morning session before a Wagner bouncer struck him on the gloves and ballooned to Nicholls, who jumped backwards and managed to catch it with the fingertips of his right hand.

AUS 284/4 (Smith 85, Head 38) after 104 overs

Steve Smith and Travis Head were patient as they added 27 runs in 14 overs.

Only a typically fiery spell of short-pitch bowling from Neil Wagner caused the Australians any problems.