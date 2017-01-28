Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to take over Australian captaincy

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia on the one-day tour of New Zealand after skipper Steve Smith was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

With vice-captain David Warner rested, Australian selectors announced the wicketkeeper as the country's 24th ODI captain for the three-match series starting January 30.

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Source: Photosport

Wade was given the nod ahead of West Australian skipper Shaun Marsh, who is making his international return from injury, and South Australian captain Travis Head.

"We had a few options as captain in the absence of Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner but Matthew Wade was the logical option given his leadership experience with Victoria and the fact he is very much a leader within the group already," interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

The national selection panel toyed with the idea of sending an SOS to Warner, however decided to persist with the plan to rest the just-crowned world No.1 ODI batsman ahead of the Test tour of India.

Queensland and Brisbane Heat BBL batsman Sam Heazlett has also been added to the squad and is line for a possible international debut despite having just five List A appearances to his credit.

Smith says he sprained the medial ligaments in his left ankle during Thursday's ODI win over Pakistan in Adelaide.

He was scheduled to have scans on Friday but has has been told by team medicos he's expected to recover in seven to 10 days.

Opening batsman Aaron Finch has captained Australia in the Twenty20 format but has just been recalled to the ODI squad after being dropped for the Pakistan series.

Smith was disappointed to miss the series but mindful of Australia's Test tour of India beginning in late February.

"Every series is important and I would have loved to have been in New Zealand," Smith said.

"I feel like I'm batting really well at the moment so, when I'm batting well, I want to keep going so it's disappointing ... but obviously we have got pretty big fish to fry shortly in India."

Smith hurt his left ankle while fielding during Australia's 57-run win against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

"I just landed really awkwardly on my foot and I felt something straight away," he said.

"I went off and got it strapped and looked at, but was in a reasonable amount of pain in the field. I woke up in a reasonable amount of pain again."

Smith was confident the injury wouldn't impact on his preparation for the four- Test tour of India - that series starts on February 23.

"They think in seven to 10 days I will be back to almost normal - that is their thoughts at present," he said.

"I have only got to listen to the medical staff and see where things go from there but they're confident that everything will be okay from Dubai and into India as well."