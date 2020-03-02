TODAY |

White Ferns out of World T20 after falling four runs short against Australia

Australia's Twenty20 World Cup hopes are alive after holding off New Zealand by four runs in a sudden-death trans-Tasman battle to secure a semi-final spot.

But the victory looks to have come at a major cost, with a shattered Ellyse Perry hobbling off Melbourne's Junction Oval with a hamstring injury.

Australia's superstar allrounder was already under a major injury cloud in the lead-up to Monday's crucial game after hurting her hip against Bangladesh last Thursday.

Perry survived a pre-game fitness test, taking her place in the team to hit a vital 21 before disaster struck during New Zealand's chase of 5-155.

The 29-year-old was delivering a diving throw, but immediately winced in pain as she got up, casting extreme doubt on her availability for the rest of Australia's shot at a fifth World Cup title.

Perry's injury soured an otherwise impressive performance, with Beth Mooney's 60 powering Australia to a formidable total after being sent into bat by Kiwis skipper Sophie Devine.

If the White Ferns had won it would have been the fourth-highest successful run chase in women's T20 World Cup history.

The Kiwis looked threatening at times with the bat, on pace with Australia's score after the powerplay.

Even as wickets fell regularly, solid contributions from Devine (31), Maddy Green (28) and Katey Martin kept the White Ferns in the game.

But the total proved to be too much as young legspinner Georgia Wareham (3-17) and opening bowler Megan Schutt (3-28) tied down the White Ferns with brilliant spells.

Needing an impossible 10 runs to win from the final ball, the White Ferns finished off with a six.

Earlier, Mooney, who smashed an unbeaten 81 in her last innings, was forced to dig deep after opening partner Alyssa Healy tried one big shot too many and was caught at midwicket for nine.

Captain Meg Lanning (21) and Ashleigh Gardner (20) weren't able to capitalise on their promising starts and push Australia to an even more formidable target.

Australia join unbeaten India as semi-finalists from Group A and Lanning's team will now face South Africa or England at the SCG on Thursday.

