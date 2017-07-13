White Ferns won't change approach to must-win World Cup game against India

 

The White Ferns won't be changing their approach as they go into Saturday's key round-robin match against India at cricket Women's World Cup in Derby, skipper Suzie Bates says.

England beat NZ by 75-runs with the women’s now needing to beat India to advance to the semifinals.
Source: SKY

New Zealand slumped to their second loss of the tournament with a 75-run defeat to England at the County Ground in Derby.

An earlier five-wicket loss to Australia, and a rained-out match against South Africa, mean the Kiwis must win their final round-robin match against India to make the semi-finals.

But Bates says the White Ferns have been taking that approach into all their games to date.

"This whole tournament, we've seen every game as a must-win and we've played like that," she said.

"We've played some really good cricket, and we've played the style we want to play.

"Our destiny is in our own hands, and if we beat India on Saturday we get to stay here."

She described her team's performance against England as overall disappointing after a promising start.

Natalie Sciver's 129, and a 93 from fourth-wicket partner Tammy Beaumont anchored England to 284 after they were reeling at 52-3 late in the 14th over.

England made an early breakthrough when opener Rachel Priest was bowled by Anya Shrubsole for 12, and the White Ferns were restricted to 36 in the first 10 overs.

Bates and Amy Satterthwaite got the Kiwis back on track, but the run chase faltered when the skipper was stumped off left-arm spinner Alex Hartley (3-44) for 44 and Satterthwaite was bowled by Laura Marsh for 35.

Despite a determined unbeaten 43 from Katie Perkins, the lower order never looked like salvaging a positive result.

Bates says there are improvements to be made across the board for the match against India.

"We'll have a look at the bowling and see what we can do better.

"Amy and I would be the first to admit that once we got in and had a partnership, it was our job to make that partnership even bigger and one of us had to score a big hundred," she said.

"We know we can beat them but we've got to play well because one of us is going home."

