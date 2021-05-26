White Ferns welcome four new faces to contracted squad for upcoming season

The White Ferns have awarded contracts to three new cricketers along with welcoming back a fourth as the squad for the upcoming season – including the Cricket World Cup – was announced.

Northern Spirit batter Brooke Halliday, Canterbury Magicians all-rounder Frankie Mackay and Wellington Blaze wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen have been offered White Ferns contracts for the first time while Blaze all-rounder Thamsyn Newton has been recalled after previously being contracted from 2016 to 2018.

Halliday has been rewarded for a strong season which included back-to-back half centuries against England while Mackay’s inclusion comes off the back of a strong year that included an impressive all-round performance against Australia in Napier.

Blaze duo McFadyen and Newton were included after strong domestic seasons.

The White Ferns noted Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson and Natalie Dodd have not been offered contracts for the upcoming season.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter said he was excited to see what the squad could do in the next year.

“I would like to congratulate those players returning but especially those receiving a contract for the first time,” said Carter.

“Brooke and Frankie’s performances last season were very encouraging and we’re looking forward to working closely with those two over the winter.

“Both have leadership experience at the domestic level and have plenty to add to the group off the park as well as on it.

“We welcome back Thamsyn and are especially excited about her athletic capacity and skills in all three facets of the game.

“Jess McFadyen is an exciting prospect and had strong campaigns in both the Dream11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

“We need to develop our wicket-keepers and Jess has shown ability over several seasons now. She has a wise head on her shoulders and will be an asset to the group, I’m sure.”

The White Ferns begin their winter training programme with a camp at Lincoln University, starting on June 7.

White Ferns contracts, 2021-2022

Suzie Bates (Otago), Sophie Devine (Wellington), Lauren Down (Auckland), Maddy Green (Wellington), Brooke Halliday (Northern Districts)*, Hayley Jensen (Otago), Leigh Kasperek (Wellington), Amelia Kerr (Wellington), Jess Kerr (Wellington), Frankie Mackay (Canterbury)*, Jess McFadyen (Wellington)*, Rosemary Mair (Central Districts), Katey Martin (Otago), Thamsyn Newton (Wellington)*, Hannah Rowe (Central Districts), Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury), Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury)