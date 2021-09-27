White Ferns walloped in England tour finale

The White Ferns have suffered a thumping defeat in the fifth and final ODI against England.

White Ferns Maddy Green bats (file picture). Source: Photosport

Chasing an imposing 348 for victory at Canterbury, New Zealand have managed just 144 all out to lose the last match of their tour by a whopping 203 runs.

The result sealed a 4-1 series win for the hosts, who also won the T20 series 2-1.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, England posted an impressive 347-5 from their 50 overs.

Opener Tammy Beaumont led the way with 102, while wicketkeeper Amy Jones hit 60 off just 46 balls and Beaumont's opening partner and Danni Wyatt both contributed 43.

All six White Ferns bowlers conceded more than a run-a-ball, seamer Hannah Rowe the best of the bunch with figures of 2-65 from her 10 overs.

In reply, New Zealand never threatened their target and were eventually all out in just the 36th over.