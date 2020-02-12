White Ferns veterans Suzie Bates, Katey Martin finally get chance to play at home in Dunedin

Tomorrows' final T20 between the White Ferns and South Africa will see two long-serving stars finally play their first ever international in front of their home crowd in Dunedin.

Believe it or not, both Suzie Bates and wicketkeeper Katey Martin, who together have played nearly 400 ODI and T20 internationals, have never once worn the silver fern on their home patch.

“It was funny, I was hoping that the wickets were going to be really good and the weather’s going to be good - trying to tell them the best places to go,” Bates said.

“As a Dunedinite, you want everyone to love it as much as you do.”

“I’ll probably be a little bit emotional tomorrow, even in warm ups today and in training it’s been really excited,” Martin said.