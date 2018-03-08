 

White Ferns thump West Indies in second ODI after classy century by NZ skipper Suzie Bates

A century to stalwart Suzie Bates has guided the White Ferns to an eight-wicket second-ODI thumping of the West Indies.

The White Ferns beat the West Indies by eight wickets and go up 2-0 in their ODI series.
Set a straightforward target of 195 for victory, the Kiwis blitzed their opponents in Lincoln, reaching 175-0 before the 30-over mark.

Sophie Devine duly fell for an impressive 80, caught off an Afy Fletcher delivery, but opening partner Bates cruised to her ton, scoring 101.

It was the 30-year-old Bates' ninth ODI century in 109 matches.

The Ferns wrapped up the game in the 31st over.

Earlier, Kiwi spinner Leigh Kasperek's four-wicket haul helped New Zealand bowl out the West Indies for just 194 in the 49th over.

Medium pacer Lea Tahuhu, who finished with figures of 3-42, snared the wicket of opener Hayley Matthews in the fifth over and also took the last wicket of the innings when she removed skipper Stafanie Taylor for 86.

Taylor's 54-run third wicket stand with Chedean Nation (35) aside, the Windies struggled to build partnerships of substance.

The New Zealand bowlers kept the visitors well under wraps, Kasperek leading the way with 4-44, with support from Devine and Anna Peterson.

New Zealand are now 2-0 up in the five-ODI series.

