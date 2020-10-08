White Ferns suffer their biggest ODI loss to Australia

The absence of injured captain Meg Lanning has not stopped the Australian women's cricket team clinching a record-equalling 21 straight one-day international victories in convincing fashion.

Australia entered the record books with a 232-run game three win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday that completed a series whitewash in the trans- Tasman Rose Bowl ODI series.

Despite being without inspirational batter Lanning, Australia equalled the world mark of 21 consecutive victories set by Ricky Ponting's Australian side in 2003.

It also marked Australia's biggest ODI win over the White Ferns.

After being sent in, stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes (96 off 104 balls) and fellow opener Alyssa Healy (87 off 87) helped steer Australia to a daunting 5-325 at Allan Border Field.

The White Ferns were bowled out for 93 in 27 overs as Australia marched to their ninth straight win over the visitors.

New Zealand were asked to pull off a record run chase after the hosts posted their highest ODI total against the White Ferns, their second biggest on Australian soil and fourth best overall.

Instead the White Ferns slumped to their ninth lowest total in ODI history and the worst since they were dismissed for 80 by India in 1982.

Haynes - one of four players to feature in every match since the streak started in early 2018 - was humbled to join Ponting's men in the record books.

"I definitely followed the men's side when I was growing up. They had a pretty extraordinary period of success so to hear our group be compared to that is really special," she said.

"When you are playing, it is hard to get your head around how significant it is but it won't be lost on us. I am sure it is something that we will reflect on and celebrate in due course."

Haynes said the seeds to the streak were sown in the wake of Australia's shock 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final exit.

"That was the line-in-the-sand moment for our team to improve and get better," she said.

It remains to be seen when Australia will get the chance to claim the outright record with a 22nd-successive victory.

India's proposed visit in January 2021 is shadowed by doubt but there are hopes of a tour to New Zealand in February-March next year.

Australia had big shoes to fill on Wednesday without Lanning, who had not been dismissed in this series, scoring 62 not out followed by an unbeaten 101.

But Haynes stepped up in her absence, earning player of the match and series honours.

Haynes - dropped on 81 - shared a 144-run opening stand with Healy who hit 13 fours and a six.

Healy was dropped twice on her way to her highest ODI score against the White Ferns.