White Ferns stars call for trans-Tasman Test match against Australia

New Zealand's WBBL stars have urged cricket administrators to finally give them a Test against Australia with their best players now among the household names of the T20 competition.



White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates during their second T20 match against India in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Player-of-the-tournament Sophie Devine will headline a list of five White Ferns featuring in this weekend's finals, with her Adelaide captain Suzie Bates and Melbourne Renegades quick Lea Tahuhu.



Hosts Brisbane also have leg-spinning sensation Amelia Kerr and batter Maddy Green, while unavailable Renegade Amy Satterthwaite was also player of the tournament two years ago.



Devine has hit a record 27 sixes in this year's tournament and is averaging 77.76 with the bat and 20.25 with the ball.



Yet she has not played a Test in her 13-year international career.



New Zealand's last Test was played in 2004, while they haven't met Australia in a trans-Tasman Test since way back in 1996.



Australia now only play Tests against England as part of the multi-formatted Ashes, but Devine urged administrators to act on the game's growing profile.



"We have always said throughout that all players want to play a Test match," Devine told AAP.



"Especially with the pink-ball Tests going on at the moment ... we would certainly just love to play just one game and test yourself out."



Australia's day-night Test against England two years ago was judged a success, after 12,600 fans attended the four-day event.



Players pushed for more opportunities off the back of it, however those calls were rejected by then-Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland.



"Obviously T20 seems to be seen as the way forward for the women's game but we'll continue to push (for Tests)," Devine said.



"As players we continue to give that message to players associations and boards and people of power.



"We understand it can be an expensive price tag for boards to stump up. But we would give up a couple of T20s or one-dayers to play a Test.



"I would love to see that (Ashes multi-format) brought in around the world with all bilateral series. I just think that should be the way forward."



New Zealand players have been pushing their administrators for years for a Test, and are resigned to the fact they could miss out despite believing they can attract crowds.



"I don't think it'll ever happen again in my career which is a real shame," 29-year-old Tahuhu said.



"It would be (well received). The Australian team is obviously on a real high at the moment and has drawn a lot of attention and traction with fans.

