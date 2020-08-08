White Ferns star Suzie Bates set to miss upcoming summer due to shoulder surgery

The White Ferns are set to face a summer without Suzie Bates with the veteran all-rounder headed for surgery on her shoulder.

Suzie Bates. Source: Photosport

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement today Bates injured her right shoulder playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League, feeling discomfort when throwing from the outfield last week in Sydney.

It’s the same shoulder Bates injured while playing for the White Ferns in their Rose Bowl series against Australia in early October.

NZC medical manager Dayle Shackel said the medical team treating Bates in Australia recommended she have surgery.

"We are now working on the logistics around getting her home, through managed isolation and then the medical procedure itself,” Shackel said.

"Any time spent in managed isolation won't have an adverse effect on her shoulder; the injury needs time to settle before being operated on.”

Bates said she’s coming to terms with what lies ahead in the coming months.

"As a cricketer you want to be fit and playing all the time, so to face a decent stint on the sidelines is tough news,” Bates said.

"For me it's about taking this process one step at a time. The first step is a successful surgery. Once that's done, I can then turn my mind to rehabilitation and the ultimate goal of getting back on the park as soon as possible.

"There's also the carrot of playing at home in the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022 to keep me motivated throughout the process."

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Bates and will be sorely missed in the mean time with England scheduled to tour New Zealand in February and March with possibility of further games against Australia.

"We really feel for Suzie, she's a world class player who brings a wealth of experience to the team.

"It's always a tough time when a player gets injured. We're now making sure Suzie has plenty of support around her and we all wish her a speedy recovery."