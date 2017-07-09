 

White Ferns’ Sophie Devine unleashes lethal record-breaking sixes against Pakistan

Devine scored 93 runs off 41 balls as Pakistan’s total of 144 was run down in 15 overs.
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.

Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

Lions player Johnny Sexton is shoved by Codie Taylor as Lions player Tadhg Furlong and Jordie Barrett arrive in support during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks in the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 in Auckland on the 8th July 2017. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

All Blacks 'gutted' by Test draw against gutsy Lions: NZ hooker Codie Taylor

The 20-year old fullback oozed class to score this effort at Eden Park.

All Blacks player ratings: Rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape step up in scintillating standoff with Lions

The All Blacks coach went on to say the hooker's absence was no excuse for the drawn series against Lions.

'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
