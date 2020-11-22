White Ferns' Sophie Devine posts back to back half-centuries in WBBL

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has struck her second half century in as many days in the Australian women's Twenty20 cricket competition, but it hasn't been enough to secure the Perth Scorchers a semi-final berth.

Sophie Devine of the Perth Scorchers plays a shot during the Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers on November 21, 2020 at North Sydney Oval, Australia. Source: Photosport

The Scorchers have slumped to a three run defeat to the Adelaide Strikers in their final round-robin match in Sydney, despite Devine scoring a quick-fire 57 (42 balls) opening the batting.

Perth were cruising to the 160 required for victory with Devine and Australian opener Beth Mooney putting on 118 for the first wicket

But after Devine was dismissed at the end of the 14th over, the Scorchers collapsed, losing a further six wickets and scoring just 38 runs from the final 36 deliveries.

Sophie Devine smashed 87 from 53 deliveries in Perth's 10 wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday to lift the Scorchers to third on the table with a round to play.

They now sit fourth and have to wait on the outcome of this afternoon's match between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers.