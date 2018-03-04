White Ferns sneak nervy win in West Indies ODI series opener

The White Ferns have stolen a nailbiting one-run win over the West Indies in the first game of a three-match women's ODI series.

White Ferns celebrate against the West Indies Source: Photosport

Chasing New Zealand's challenging 278-run tally, and needing 11 off the last six balls, the Windies pulled up just short at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor led from the front with her 93-ball 90 before she was dismissed early in the 43rd over, with Kyshona Knight's unbeaten 44 off 31 coming perilously close to seeing the visitors home.

Honours were shared evenly among the New Zealand bowlers, leg spinner Amelia Kerr snaring 2-49 off 10 overs, Holly Huddleston 2-40 off nine, and Leigh Kasperek 2-51.

Earlier, allrounder Sophie Devine had cracked her third ODI ton in anchoring New Zealand to 278-9 after the West Indies won the toss.

Devine's 108 came off 103 balls, and included eight fours and two sixes.

She featured in three key partnerships, beginning with an opening 76-run stand with skipper Suzie Bates (44) for the first wicket.

Devine and Amy Satterthwaite (27) then put on 60 runs in 52 balls for the second wicket, before Katey Martin (22) and Devine combined in a 63-run third wicket stand.

Devine's dismissal with the first ball of the 37th over, stumped by Merissa Aguilleira off legspinner Afy Fletcher, signalled something of a mid-order collapse.