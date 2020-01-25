White Ferns slump to seven-wicket defeat after super South African opening stand

The White Ferns have slumped to a seven-wicket defeat to the Proteas in the opening match of their ODI series at Eden Park Outer Oval today.

South Africa’s victory was based on superb innings from openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, who combined for a 163-run stand for the first wicket.

Lee fell for a run-a-ball 99, caught at mid-off by Suzie Bates as she tried to bring up her century with a boundary off a Hayley Jensen slower ball.

New Zealander fought hard after removing Lee, but Wolvaardt was unbeaten on 91 as the Proteas passed New Zealand’s total of 259 with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

The White Ferns had reached 259/9 in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Suzie Bates and Katie Perkins.