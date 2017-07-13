White Ferns slump to heavy defeat against England in Cricket World Cup

New Zealand have slumped to a heavy 75-run loss to England at the cricket Women's World Cup in Derby, and must now beat India on Saturday to make the top four.

Natalie Sciver's 129, and 93 from fourth-wicket partner Tammy Beaumont anchored England to 284 after they were reeling at 52-3 late in the 14th over.

The pair combined to pile on 170 in 27 overs, Sciver belting her second century of the tournament after being dropped on 58 by Leigh Kasperek at short backward square leg.

Sixteen-year-old legspinner Amelia Kerr led the New Zealand bowlers with 4-51 off nine overs.

England made an early breakthrough when opener Rachel Priest was bowled by Anya Shrubsole for 12, and the White Ferns were restricted to 36 in the first 10 overs.

Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite got the Kiwis back on track, but the run chase faltered when the skipper was stumped off left-arm spinner Alex Hartley (3-44) for 44 and Satterthwaite was bowled by Laura Marsh for 35.

Despite a determined unbeaten 43 from Katie Perkins, the lower order never looked like salvaging a positive result, PA reports.

New Zealand must now beat India, also at Derby on Saturday, to join England, Australia and South Africa in the semi-finals.

Bates said the pressure would be on against India.

"We've played some really good cricket but lost to England and Australia, so we've got a quarter-final against India," she said.