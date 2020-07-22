White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine signs with Perth Scorchers for WBBL

The Perth Scorchers are set to field the most damaging opening partnership ever seen in WBBL ranks after securing the services of New Zealand superstar Sophie Devine for the upcoming season.



Devine is one of the best female allrounders in world cricket, and has been named as skipper of the Scorchers.



The 30-year-old will link up with fellow Scorchers recruit Beth Mooney in an opening partnership set to give opposition bowlers the tremors.



Mooney averaged 74.3 runs per game last WBBL season for the Brisbane Heat.



Only one player was able to better her - Devine.



The NZ international was the WBBL's player of the tournament in a campaign that yielded her 769 runs at an average of 76.9 for the Adelaide Strikers.



She also whacked a record 29 sixes - the most recorded in one season in both the men's and women's leagues.



But it wasn't only with the bat where Devine destroyed opposition teams, with the right-hander also snaring 19 wickets to steer Adelaide to their first final and earn her third successive Strikers' MVP award.



Devine led New Zealand at the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and was recently named full-time captain having enjoyed a prolific 18 months at international level.



A purple patch leading into the World Cup saw the New Zealand superstar become the first player to hit six consecutive 50-plus scores in T20 Internationals, a run that included a blistering 105 from only 65 deliveries against South Africa.



Devine, who played for Western Australia in the Women's National Cricket League last season, said she was excited about returning to Perth for the upcoming WBBL season.

