White Ferns set all-time highest ODI total of 490 against Ireland

New Zealand Women broke the world record for the highest one-day international total by making 490-4 against Ireland in Dublin today.

The White Ferns surpassed their own 21-year record of 455 in the 48th over as they batted first having won the toss in the opening ODI at YMCA Cricket Club.

Suzie Bates of New Zealand plays a shot off of a delivery from Cara Murray of Ireland during the Women's One Day International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the YMCA Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin. Source: Getty