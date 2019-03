Australia will chase 232 to win the dead-rubber third and final women's ODI against New Zealand at Melbourne's Junction Oval.



Offspinner Ashleigh Gardiner (3-49) led the way for the hosts, who took an unassailable 2-0 series lead with a 95-run win in Adelaide last Sunday.



Sophie Devine (58), Amy Satterthwaite (49) and Katie Perkins (41) all made promising starts but were unable to go on with them.



The sustained pressure Australia were able to apply in the field was reflected by the tourists losing three batters to run-outs in the final 10 overs.



Devine and fellow opener Suzie Bates had combined for a well-paced 70-run opening stand before legspinner Georgia Wareham broke through for the hosts.



Wareham was on a hat-trick after combining with Ellyse Perry at midwicket to dismiss Suzie Bates and Lauren Down in quick succession.



Perry's superb diving catch to dismiss Down continued a stellar series for the allrounder, who scored her maiden ODI century in Adelaide.



Gardiner then accounted for Katey Martin to leave New Zealand under pressure at 3-93.



Devine and Satterthwaite both received treatment to combat the sapping heat with wet towels wrapped around their necks.



The destructive Devine celebrated reaching her 12th ODI half-century by blasting Gardiner for six over the long-off boundary.



But Gardiner soon had her revenge, trapping Devine lbw, while a super direct hit run out by Jonassen left Satterthwaite one run short of a fifty.