White Ferns' pregnancy leave 'what should be happening', says Players Association

New Zealand Cricket Players Association boss Heath Mills has welcomed the ability of White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite to take time away from the game to start a family, having yesterday announced she's expecting her first child.

Satterthwaite, 32, and partner Lea Tahuhu are due to welcome their first child at the start of next year, with the White Ferns captain allowed to take a break from the upcoming international summer, thanks to pregnancy provisions in the new collective agreement with New Zealand Cricket.

The new agreement, put in place earlier this month, will see that Satterthwaite is paid in full during her time away from the game.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Players Association boss Mills heralded the new agreement, a move that sees New Zealand's top women's cricketers able to have both a career and family.

"A good contract system looks after its people," Mills said.

"The fact that we have a pregnancy provision in place now, it means that Amy will receive her full contract right the way through her pregnancy, is a great outcome.

"That's what should be happening.

"Amy will get the full support of the cricket environment, on the field and off the field.

"If she wants to come to trainings and be part of that, she will be welcome and be supported. We're really pleased with that outcome."

Mills continued to add that Satterthwaite will not be pressured to return to the White Ferns, setting her sights on the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

"We're also working with New Zealand Cricket, as we work through drafting the new agreement, as to what support we're going to provide when she decides to come back and play.