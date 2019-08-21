TODAY |

White Ferns' pregnancy leave 'what should be happening', says Players Association

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Players Association boss Heath Mills has welcomed the ability of White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite to take time away from the game to start a family, having yesterday announced she's expecting her first child.

Satterthwaite, 32, and partner Lea Tahuhu are due to welcome their first child at the start of next year, with the White Ferns captain allowed to take a break from the upcoming international summer, thanks to pregnancy provisions in the new collective agreement with New Zealand Cricket.

The new agreement, put in place earlier this month, will see that Satterthwaite is paid in full during her time away from the game.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Players Association boss Mills heralded the new agreement, a move that sees New Zealand's top women's cricketers able to have both a career and family.

"A good contract system looks after its people," Mills said.

"The fact that we have a pregnancy provision in place now, it means that Amy will receive her full contract right the way through her pregnancy, is a great outcome.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Captain Amy Satterthwaite and partner Lea Tahuhu are expecting early next year. Source: 1 NEWS

"That's what should be happening.

"Amy will get the full support of the cricket environment, on the field and off the field.

"If she wants to come to trainings and be part of that, she will be welcome and be supported. We're really pleased with that outcome."

Mills continued to add that Satterthwaite will not be pressured to return to the White Ferns, setting her sights on the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

"We're also working with New Zealand Cricket, as we work through drafting the new agreement, as to what support we're going to provide when she decides to come back and play.

"That's equally as important. We need to make sure that there's no barriers in place for her to do so when the time's right.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Heath Mills says that players shouldn't have to choose between a family or a career. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
The American teen sensation will play for the Breakers this season.
Breakers' new recruit RJ Hampton settling in to Kiwi life: 'Everyone's so nice here'
3
1 NEWS
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia.
All Blacks could slip further to third in World Rugby ranks, pending Ireland-England Test
5
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue
Former Wallaby urges Aussies to copy All Blacks with ball-playing outside centre
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Kane Williamson bowls

Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya reported for illegal bowling actions

Southee to captain Black Caps, Williamson and Boult rested for Sri Lanka T20s
Australia's Steve Smith lies on the ground after being hit on the head by a ball bowled b England's Jofra Archer during play on day four of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Lord's ejected member for hurling verbal abuse at injured Aussie Steve Smith - report
Jonah Lomu and Jofra Archer.

English World Cup hero Jofra Archer compared to Jonah Lomu after Ashes debut - 'I've never seen anything like this'