White Ferns to play in all six NZ host cities during rescheduled Women's Cricket World Cup

The White Ferns will still play in all six host cities during the rescheduled Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The 31 matches will be played between 4 March and 3 April, 2022. Source: Photosport

The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

Christchurch's Hagley Oval keeps the final - to be played under lights - while Wellington and Christchurch pick up semi-finals in a rejigged match schedule announced on Tuesday.

Eight of the world's best cricket nations will go head-to-head in the pinnacle event for women's 50-over cricket over 31 matches played between 4 March and 3 April, 2022.

White Ferns veteran and Canterbury Magicians representative Amy Satterthwaite attended the announcement at Hagley Oval.

Satterthwaite and said playing a World Cup under lights in her backyard would be a career highlight.

"It was hard to watch the T20 Women's Cricket World Cup from the sidelines back in March (after giving birth in January) so seeing the match schedule all locked in for the ODI World Cup here in 2022 gives both myself and the rest of the team a target to strive for as we prepare over the next 16 months," Satterthwaite said.

India captain Mithali Raj said: "We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love.

"India has been doing very well at ICC tournaments in the past three or four years, whether you talk about the (ODI) World Cup or the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and if we manage to win the tournament in 2022, it will be a massive inspiration for the next generation of girls, as the 50-over format, is considered the pinnacle for any cricketer. I can assure you the team and I are looking forward to it."

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major cricket tournaments across the globe in 2022 - the other being the Commonwealth Games in England.