 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


White Ferns name 16-year-old Amelia Kerr in World Cup squad

share

Source:

NZN

Amelia Kerr will become the youngest New Zealander to compete at a women's cricket World Cup after winning inclusion in an otherwise-experienced White Ferns squad.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. International womens cricket, White Ferns v Australia, Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Sunday, 5 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr.

Source: Photosport

Accomplished allrounder Suzie Bates will lead a 15-strong group at the tournament hosted by England which begins next month.

Coach Haidee Tiffen was delighted by the depth available to her and believes her side can push hard to win their second world title in 11 attempts. They won as hosts in 2000 and have been runners-up on three other occasions.

A wildcard in their deck is 16-year-old Wellington legspinner Kerr, who made an impression on debut last summer, playing seven one-day internationals.

She is the exception to the rule, however, with Tiffen leaning on a core of senior players.

Twelve of the squad attended last year's World T20 in India, while six players have more than 50 ODIS to their name.

Bates has played 98 ODIs and vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite 95, while Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest have both played 80.

"We're not short on leaders in the group," Tiffen said.

"We've had a lot of players put their hands up domestically, internationally and during our two recent camps - so the last few spots were particularly fiercely contested.

"I'm really happy with the balance of the squad. I think it's a strong team who are certainly capable of bringing that cup home."

Two Aucklanders - pace bowler Holly Huddleston and allrounder Anna Peterson - join Kerr in being named for their first 50-over World Cup.

The squad will assemble for a pre-tournament camp in Hampshire, two weeks before their opening match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on June 24.

They will play all seven other nations once, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The final is at Lord's on July 23.

Bates, who is playing county cricket in England, says New Zealand will need to get everything right across a month which won't feature any easy games.

"It's going to be the most competitive World Cup ever," she said.

"We know we'll have to be on the ball from game one if we want to earn the right to contest the finals."

White Ferns squad: Suzie Bates (capt), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

00:15
2
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

00:30
3
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: All Black Waisake Naholo suspended for THIS shoulder charge - to miss Highlanders clash with Force

01:00
4
The former NRL star says he's eager to get a starting spot for the British and Irish Lions.

Video: 'I want to play more minutes' - NZ born Ben Te'o keen to make a statement on Lions tour

5
Chiefs' centre Tim Nanai-Williams leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs star Tim Nanai-Williams in a race against time to play against All Blacks

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ