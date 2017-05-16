White Ferns name 16-year-old Amelia Kerr in World Cup squad

Amelia Kerr will become the youngest New Zealander to compete at a women's cricket World Cup after winning inclusion in an otherwise-experienced White Ferns squad.

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

Accomplished allrounder Suzie Bates will lead a 15-strong group at the tournament hosted by England which begins next month.

Coach Haidee Tiffen was delighted by the depth available to her and believes her side can push hard to win their second world title in 11 attempts. They won as hosts in 2000 and have been runners-up on three other occasions.

A wildcard in their deck is 16-year-old Wellington legspinner Kerr, who made an impression on debut last summer, playing seven one-day internationals.

She is the exception to the rule, however, with Tiffen leaning on a core of senior players.

Twelve of the squad attended last year's World T20 in India, while six players have more than 50 ODIS to their name.

Bates has played 98 ODIs and vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite 95, while Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest have both played 80.

"We're not short on leaders in the group," Tiffen said.

"We've had a lot of players put their hands up domestically, internationally and during our two recent camps - so the last few spots were particularly fiercely contested.

"I'm really happy with the balance of the squad. I think it's a strong team who are certainly capable of bringing that cup home."

Two Aucklanders - pace bowler Holly Huddleston and allrounder Anna Peterson - join Kerr in being named for their first 50-over World Cup.

The squad will assemble for a pre-tournament camp in Hampshire, two weeks before their opening match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on June 24.

They will play all seven other nations once, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The final is at Lord's on July 23.

Bates, who is playing county cricket in England, says New Zealand will need to get everything right across a month which won't feature any easy games.

"It's going to be the most competitive World Cup ever," she said.

"We know we'll have to be on the ball from game one if we want to earn the right to contest the finals."