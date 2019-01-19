White Ferns out to 'inspire a generation' at 2021 Women's World Cup

With the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup to take place on Kiwi soil, White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is out to inspire the next generation of girls to take up the game.

Sophie Devine Source: Photosport

As the six host cities were today announced for next year's tournament, the countdown has begun to New Zealand hosting the World Cup for the first time since 2000.

Recently taking over the captaincy of the White Ferns, Devine will lead the New Zealand side in their home tournament, hoping to pave the way for young women to fall in love with cricket.

"If we're getting out there and being seen by people, not only in New Zealand but around the world, it's certainly going to raise the profile of cricket, not only in New Zealand but around the world," Devine told 1 NEWS.

"At the end of the day, we just want people playing a great game that's given us so much.

"If we can inspire a generation to pick up a cricket bat, it's pretty exciting."

The 2021 tournament won't be the first item on the White Ferns' agenda, though. The team is looking forward to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

And Devine is making it clear that the White Ferns aren't just there to make up the numbers.

"You go into these World Cups wanting to win it.

"That's why we play cricket at this level - we want to have success, we want to be lifting the trophy at the end of these competitions.

"We know that it's going to be a tough ask. There's some fantastic teams out there, some amazing players that we know we're going to have to overcome.