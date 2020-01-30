White Ferns hammered in third ODI, lose series against South Africa in whitewash

The White Ferns have been whitewashed in their ODI series against South Africa, falling to a six-wicket defeat in the third match in Hamilton.

South Africa's Dane Van Niekerk against the White Ferns Source: Photosport

Already down 2-0 after two defeats in Auckland, the White Ferns were sent in to bat after losing the toss, quickly in trouble at 14/2.

Regular wickets would continue to hurt the White Ferns' chances of posting a competitive total, despite a gutsy 51 from 57 balls by Suzie Bates.

Legspinner Sune Luus derailed the White Ferns' innings, taking 6/45 from her 10 overs to restrict New Zealand to 149 all out in 38.1 overs.

In response, South Africa were relatively untroubled in their chase, despite no batter making a sizeable contribution.

Mignon du Preez top scored with an unbeaten 35, as South Africa reached their target with more than 12 overs to spare, the White Ferns finishing the series with a whimper.