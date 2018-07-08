White Ferns hammered in first ODI against England after another batting collapse

 

The White Ferns have fallen to a huge 142-run loss to England in the first ODI of the ICC Women's Championship in Leeds, after another flimsy batting performance.

The hosts powered their way to a 142-run victory over New Zealand in Leeds.
Source: SKY

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, England's openers got off to the perfect start, adding 111 for the first wicket before Tammy Beaumont was dismissed for 40.

Opening partner Amy Jones added 63 before being dismissed, joint top scorer for the innings alongside captain Heather Knight, as the hosts posted 290/5 from their 50 overs.

In response, New Zealand's opening pair of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine set a solid foundation by adding an opening stand of 70 before wickets begun to fall regularly.

From 70/1, the White Ferns were reduced to 75/4, before being dismissed for 148.

England's Natalie Sciver was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/18, while Laura Marsh finished with 3/24.

The loss means New Zealand miss the chance to go outright top of the table in the ICC Women's Championship, sitting second behind Australia, both on 10 points, although the White Ferns with an inferior net run rate.

