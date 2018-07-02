 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


White Ferns hammered as England storm to victory in T20 Tri Nations final

share

Source:

1 NEWS

England have claimed victory in the final of the Twenty20 Tri Nations tournament, defeating the White Ferns by seven wickets at Chelmsford this morning.

New Zealand slumped to a seven wicket loss at Chelmsford.
Source: SKY

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, New Zealand got off to a great start, with openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates posting 55 for the first wicket.

However, having been 55-0, the White Ferns were quickly reduced to 97-4, with Bates, Devine and Amy Satterthwaite all dismissed in quick succession.

Without their most experienced batting trio, New Zealand fell apart, fortunate to post 137/9 from their 20 overs.

In response, England were emphatic in reply, posting an opening stand of 81, with Danielle Wyatt scoring 50 from 33 balls.

Captain Heather Knight would finish the job for England, as the hosts waltzed home with 17 balls and seven wickets to spare.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

Watch: The moment Russia stun Spain in dramatic penalty shootout to book spot in World Cup's last eight

2

World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

3
Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley of New Zealand sits in his car during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Friday, March 23, 2018. The first race of the 2018 seasons is on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Brendon Hartley fails to finish once again as Max Verstappen claims Austrian Grand Prix

4
Tall Blacks Issac Fotu (L) jumps to take a pass with Korea's Jongkyu Kim during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Blacks powerhouse Isaac Fotu turns down NBA invitation to play World Cup qualifier - 'It didn't take long to decide'

5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Is the NRL's top eight set in stone? Six-point gap emerges on ladder with nine rounds left

World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 