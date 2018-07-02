White Ferns hammered as England storm to victory in T20 Tri Nations final

England have claimed victory in the final of the Twenty20 Tri Nations tournament, defeating the White Ferns by seven wickets at Chelmsford this morning.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, New Zealand got off to a great start, with openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates posting 55 for the first wicket.

However, having been 55-0, the White Ferns were quickly reduced to 97-4, with Bates, Devine and Amy Satterthwaite all dismissed in quick succession.

Without their most experienced batting trio, New Zealand fell apart, fortunate to post 137/9 from their 20 overs.

In response, England were emphatic in reply, posting an opening stand of 81, with Danielle Wyatt scoring 50 from 33 balls.