 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


White Ferns to fly business class to World Cup as women's game strides towards professional recognition

share

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

When the White Ferns fly to next month's World Cup in England, for the first time they'll be sitting at the front of the plane.

Amy Satterthwaite and Liz Perry celebrates getting New Zealand to 300 runs during the 2nd ODI Womens Cricket match, New Zealand V Pakistan, Burt Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, New Zealand, 11th November 2016. © Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Amy Satterthwaite and Liz Perry celebrates getting New Zealand to 300 runs during the second ODI women's cricket match against Pakistan.

Source: Photosport

In the past the women's cricket side have had to fly economy while the men's team enjoyed sitting in business.

"That's something the ICC supported as one of the many factors that they've addressed in recent times and they're continuing to work hard on a number of those things, so the team is very excited," World Cup winner and former White Fern Catherine Campbell said.

Campbell played 73 ODIs for New Zealand and she was at today's 15-woman squad announcement in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. International womens cricket, White Ferns v Australia, Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Sunday, 5 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr.

Source: Photosport

Coach Haidee Tiffen thinks this is going to be the most competitive world cup in women's history.

"We're playing it in England and they're doing a huge amount of promotion in getting fans to the game, I think Lords is potentially going to sell out for the final."

It signifies a significant shift towards embracing professionalism in the women's game, the prize money has been increased by 900 per cent with the total pool now nearly NZ$3 million.

However, it's still a long way off the NZ$14.5 million the men play for.

16 year old spin bowler Amelia Kerr's breakthrough season continues with the Wellingtonian set to become New Zealand’s youngest World Cup representative.

Suzie Bates will captain the side. She and vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite should both play their 100th match for New Zealand during the month long tournament. 

New Zealand's only win at the event was in 2000.

WHITE FERNS World Cup squad:

Suzie Bates, Captain, (98), (Otago)
Erin Bermingham, (31), (Canterbury)
Sophie Devine, (80), (Wellington)
Maddy Green, (10), (Auckland)
Holly Huddleston, (18), (Auckland)
Leigh Kasperek, (9), (Otago)
Amelia Kerr, (7), (Wellington)
Katey Martin, (57), (Otago)
Thamsyn Newton, (8), (Canterbury)
Katie Perkins, (55), (Auckland)
Anna Peterson, (20), (Auckland)
Rachel Priest, (80), (Wellington)
Hannah Rowe, (10), (Central Districts)
Amy Satterthwaite, Vice-Captain, (95), (Canterbury)
Lea Tahuhu, (46), (Canterbury)

Related

Abby Wilson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

00:39
2
Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.

Watch: Liam Malone reflects on inspirational mum's help to remove stigma of being 'labelled disabled'

00:29
3
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

4
Amy Satterthwaite and Liz Perry celebrates getting New Zealand to 300 runs during the 2nd ODI Womens Cricket match, New Zealand V Pakistan, Burt Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, New Zealand, 11th November 2016. © Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

White Ferns to fly business class to World Cup as women's game strides towards professional recognition

01:00
5
The former NRL star says he's eager to get a starting spot for the British and Irish Lions.

Video: 'I want to play more minutes' - NZ born Ben Te'o keen to make a statement on Lions tour

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ