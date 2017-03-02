White Ferns to fly business class to World Cup as women's game strides towards professional recognition

When the White Ferns fly to next month's World Cup in England, for the first time they'll be sitting at the front of the plane.

Amy Satterthwaite and Liz Perry celebrates getting New Zealand to 300 runs during the second ODI women's cricket match against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

In the past the women's cricket side have had to fly economy while the men's team enjoyed sitting in business.

"That's something the ICC supported as one of the many factors that they've addressed in recent times and they're continuing to work hard on a number of those things, so the team is very excited," World Cup winner and former White Fern Catherine Campbell said.

Campbell played 73 ODIs for New Zealand and she was at today's 15-woman squad announcement in Auckland.

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

Coach Haidee Tiffen thinks this is going to be the most competitive world cup in women's history.

"We're playing it in England and they're doing a huge amount of promotion in getting fans to the game, I think Lords is potentially going to sell out for the final."

It signifies a significant shift towards embracing professionalism in the women's game, the prize money has been increased by 900 per cent with the total pool now nearly NZ$3 million.

However, it's still a long way off the NZ$14.5 million the men play for.

16 year old spin bowler Amelia Kerr's breakthrough season continues with the Wellingtonian set to become New Zealand’s youngest World Cup representative.

Suzie Bates will captain the side. She and vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite should both play their 100th match for New Zealand during the month long tournament.

New Zealand's only win at the event was in 2000.

WHITE FERNS World Cup squad: