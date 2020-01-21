TODAY |

White Ferns finally get game time a month out from T20 World Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

The White Ferns are finally going to get some valuable game time, less than a month out from the T20 World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ferns assembled in Auckland today ahead of their series against South Africa starting this weekend, their first international in nine months. Source: 1 NEWS

“This morning I kind of woke up pretty excited to finally get back together and really excited what’s ahead," White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates said.

"We have a tough series against South Africa at home, then obviously the T20 World Cup where we want to do really well and make the finals.” 

The new-look Ferns play three ODIs followed by five T20 matches against the Proteas in what is their last hit out before the World Cup in Australia.

