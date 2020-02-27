White Ferns fall short of T20 World Cup win over India despite Amelia Kerr heroics

A fighting innings from Amelia Kerr saw the White Ferns fall agonisingly short of a brilliant victory at the T20 World Cup, New Zealand losing to India by three runs in Melbourne.

Having restricted India to 133/8 from their 20 overs, the White Ferns were rocked early on in their run chase, losing opener Rachel Priest in the second over for a quickfire 12.

That saw New Zealand's most recognised pair of captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates come together. However, the pair could add just 17 for the second wicket before Bates fell, bowled by Deepti Sharma for six.

Captain Devine didn't fare much better, out for an uncharacteristic 14 from 21 balls, leaving the White Ferns in trouble at 3/34 in the ninth over.

A 43-run stand between Maddy Green and Katey Martin kept the White Ferns on course for victory, needing 57 runs from the final six overs.

However, Green would fall trying to up the run rate, out stumped for 24 attempting to clear the boundary, the White Ferns at 77/4.

Martin would also perish trying to clear the ropes, caught at deep midwicket for 25, the White Ferns left needing 40 runs from the final three overs.

All-rounder Kerr gave the White Ferns hope of pulling off the chase, taking 18 from the penultimate over, leaving 16 runs to win from the last six balls.

Hayler Jensen took five from the first two balls, leaving Kerr needing to hit 11 from four for victory. A single for Kerr meant 10 was needed from three.

With nine needed from two, Kerr reverse scooped the ball to the third man boundary, leaving New Zealand needing five from the final ball.

It wasn't to be though, India's Shikha Pandey holding her nerve with an inch perfect yorker to deny Kerr, the White Ferns losing by four runs. Kerr not out with 34 from just 19 balls.