White Ferns fail with the bat, lose ODI series to England in second match

The White Ferns have collapsed with the bat once again, surrendering the second match and the ODI series with a 123-run loss to England in Derby.

The 123-run defeat means England take an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand.
Source: SKY

With England winning the toss and electing to bat first, the hosts were bowled out by the White Ferns for 241 inside 48 overs, with only Tammy Beaumont (67 from 76) and Natalie Sciver (54 from 58) making notable contributions.

In response, the White Ferns were in trouble early on, with the linchpin batting trio of Suzie Bates (24 from 50), Sophie Devine (14 from 13) and Amy Satterthwaite (one from four) all dismissed inside the opening 20 overs, with New Zealand reduced to 75/4.

From there, it was all one way traffic for England, rolling New Zealand for 118 in just 38 overs, taking both the match and the series in emphatic style.

The third and final match of the series, now a dead rubber, takes place in Leicester on Saturday.

