White Ferns crash out of Cricket World Cup after shocking collapse against India

New Zealand have crumbled for a paltry 79 against India to exit the women's cricket World Cup in miserable fashion.

The White Ferns' 186-run loss in Derby leaves them fifth in the group stage while India advance to the semi-finals for the first time, where they will face Australia. The other semi pits hosts England against South Africa.

Flush with talent, the performance and outcome was highly disappointing for New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, whose team finish the tournament with three wins, three losses and one abandoned match.

"We were nowhere near good as we needed to be," she said.

"That's how it's been in pressure games this tournament.

"There's going to be lot of reviews of our team because we were expected to make the semi-finals."

India posted 265-7 after being asked to bat, recovering from a patchy start mainly through a quality 109 from captain Mithali Raj - her sixth ODI century.

Offspinner Leigh Kasperek removed Raj in taking 3-45 off 10 overs while recalled seamer Hannah Rowe took a miserly 2-30 off her full complement.

They weren't supported by the rest of the attack with Bates (0-59 off 8 overs) and legspinner Amelia Kerr (0-64 off 10) both expensive.

Bates says her team still backed themselves to chase the target on a good batting surface.

Her own dismissal off the seventh ball started a slide which they couldn't stop.

Amy Satterthwaite's 26 was the only score past 12 as New Zealand's middle order batters offered little resistance, which Bates concedes has been a problem throughout the tournament.

The last seven wickets fell for 28 runs, with the chase wrapped up in the 26th over.