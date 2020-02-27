White Ferns to chase 134 for T20 World Cup victory after bowlers restrict India

The White Ferns will chase 134 for victory in their second T20 World Cup match after their bowlers restricted India to 133/8 from their 20 overs in Melbourne today.

Lea Tahuhu celebrates the wicket of Smriti Mandhana. Source: Photosport

After White Ferns captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl first in Melbourne, the Kiwis struck in just the third over, Lea Tahuhu rattling the stumps of Smriti Mandana, India at 17/1.

Despite the early setback though, a 51-run stand between Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia resurrected India's innings.

With India well set at 68/1, a series of wickets saw the White Ferns roar back into the match.

Rosemary Mair's introduction saw the dismissal of Bhatia for 23, before Jemimah Rodrigues went for 10.

Spin duo Amelia Kerr (2/21) and Leigh Kasperek (1/19) put the brakes on India's scoring rate, reducing the opposition to 111/7 heading into the final overs.

Kerr's effort saw her finish as the standout, removing the dangerous Verma for 46, before adding the scalp of Vede Krishnamurthy for six.

A late partnership between Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey lifted India to a competitive total of 133/8, Yadav run out from the final ball of the innings.