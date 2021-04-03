TODAY |

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine sent home to rest, will miss Australia ODI series

Source:  1 NEWS

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will miss the ODI series against Australia and return home to Wellington to rest.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has been given a break away from the game after suffering fatigue in the recent T20 series against Australia. Source: Photosport

Devine did not play the final two T20s against Australia due to fatigue and the decision has been made for her to take a longer break away from the game.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter said the decision was made in the best interests of Devine.

“As I said earlier in the week, this is about prioritizing Sophie’s needs first.

“We will meet as a coaching group this afternoon and decide who we bring in as a replacement.”

Amy Satterthwaite will captain the White Ferns in Devine's absence for the three-game Rose Bowl series against Australia starting in Tauranga tomorrow.

Canterbury Magicians seamer Lea Tahuhu has joined the squad after missing the T20 series.

Tahuhu has recovered from her hamstring injury and took a full part in training today.

“It’s great to have Lea back in the mix, she’s an experienced player and gives our bowling attack another option,” Carter said.

Central Hinds all-rounder Hannah Rowe and Wellington Blaze spinner Leigh Kasperek will now both stay with the squad for the entire series.

Cricket
