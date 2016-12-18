White Ferns captain Satterthwaite to miss international summer, pregnant with first child

New Zealand women's cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite will miss next year's one- day series against Australia as she takes time off to have a baby.



Satterthwaite, who is married to White Ferns teammate Lea Tahuhu, will also miss this summer's Women's Big Bash League, having led the Melbourne Renegades to last year's semi-finals.



The 32-year-old's baby is due early in the new year and she appears set to miss the entire international summer, which finishes with six limited-overs internationals against Australia in March.



Satterthwaite said the 2021 women's World Cup, hosted by New Zealand, would be a long-term target.



"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year," she said in a statement.



"It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter."



New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said Satterthwaite would become one of the country's first contracted players to benefit from new pregnancy leave provisions.



"This means she'll be paid her full retainer throughout and, although possibly fulfilling some off-field contractual obligations, will not be required to train or play," he said.

