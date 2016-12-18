TODAY |

White Ferns captain Satterthwaite to miss international summer, pregnant with first child

AAP
More From
Cricket

New Zealand women's cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite will miss next year's one- day series against Australia as she takes time off to have a baby.

Satterthwaite, who is married to White Ferns teammate Lea Tahuhu, will also miss this summer's Women's Big Bash League, having led the Melbourne Renegades to last year's semi-finals.

The 32-year-old's baby is due early in the new year and she appears set to miss the entire international summer, which finishes with six limited-overs internationals against Australia in March.

Satterthwaite said the 2021 women's World Cup, hosted by New Zealand, would be a long-term target.

"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year," she said in a statement.

"It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter."

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said Satterthwaite would become one of the country's first contracted players to benefit from new pregnancy leave provisions.

"This means she'll be paid her full retainer throughout and, although possibly fulfilling some off-field contractual obligations, will not be required to train or play," he said.

Satterthwaite is one of New Zealand's most prolific run-scorers, having scored 5347 runs from 218 limited overs internationals.

Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2016 International ODI Womens cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park, Paarl on 19 October 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2016 International ODI Womens cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kane Williamson bowls
Kane Williamson, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya reported for illegal bowling actions
2
1 NEWS
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
4
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
5
The Breakers' new recruit got a crash course in rugby from the Iceman.
RJ Hampton blown away by meeting Sir Michael Jones: 'It was a huge honour'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Kane Williamson batting. Day 2 of the first cricket test. New Zealand Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. 8 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kane Williamson drops to third in Test batting ranks behind resurgent Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith lies on the ground after being hit on the head by a ball bowled b England's Jofra Archer during play on day four of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Cricket Australia doctor defends Steve Smith concussion return
1 NEWS

Steve Smith considering neck guard after horror bouncer despite 'claustrophobic' feel
1 NEWS

Steve Smith diagnosed with concussion after bouncer to the neck, likely to miss third Ashes Test