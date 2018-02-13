White Ferns call up Otago teen Kate Heffernan and Lauren Down

 

Athletic youngsters Lauren Down and Kate Heffernan are in line to make their New Zealand women's cricket debuts in two home series against the West Indies.

Otago's Kate Heffernan bowling. Women's Twenty20 Cricket, Auckland Hearts v Otago Sparks, Melville Park. Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 24 November 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Otago's Kate Heffernan bowling.

Source: Photosport

Otago seamer Heffernan, 18, and Auckland batswoman Down, 22, are the new faces in squads which will be without experienced pair Katie Perkins and Erin Bermingham for the matches in March.

Down is in a 13-player squad for the three-match ODI series in Lincoln and Christchurch from March 4-11 and Heffernan should get an opportunity during the five-match T20I series from March 14-25 in the North Island.

White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said it was the raw talent and athleticism of the players that caught the eye of her and selector Kirsty Bond.

"Both Kate and Lauren are impressive athletes in their own right and will definitely bring that dynamic edge that we're looking for," Tiffen said.

"The fact that Kate is a left-armer was certainly a factor in her selection as she will bring that point of difference. We see an immense amount of potential in Kate, particularly as we look ahead a bit further to a World Cup in New Zealand in 2021.

Auckland's Lauren Down batting. Women's Twenty20 Cricket, Auckland Hearts v Otago Sparks, Melville Park. Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 24 November 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Auckland's Lauren Down batting.

Source: Photosport

"Lauren's been on our radar for a while in both formats and we also think she's one for the future. She's explosive with the bat and is a terrific fielder across the park."

Experienced Auckland batswoman Perkins has failed to recover from a broken thumb suffered in December while Canterbury legspinner Bermingham also missed out after choosing to take an indefinite break from international cricket.

Tiffen paid tribute to 65-cap White Fern Bermingham, 29, whose future involvement is uncertain.

Canterbury allrounder and Kate Ebrahim (nee Broadmore) returns to the ODI squad, while Northern Districts batswoman Natalie Dodd and pace bowler Haley Jensen also return to the T20I squad.

Suzie Bates will captain both sides, which feature the familiar faces such as run machine Amy Satterthwaite, allrounder Sophie Devine and 17-year-old legspinner Amelia Kerr.

White Ferns ODI squad: Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

White Ferns T20 squad: Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Kate Heffernan, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

