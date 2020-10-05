White Ferns bats finish ODI innings with a bang thanks to pair of sixes against Aussies

Spinner Jessica Jonassen has helped Australia restrict a strong-starting New Zealand to 9-252 in their second women's one-day international cricket clash in Brisbane this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia will be backing themselves to extend their winning run after Jonassen took 4-36 including three wickets in her 10th and final over to put the brakes on the White Ferns' innings.

After being sent in on a flat deck, New Zealand looked set to post a daunting target with skipper Sophie Devine (79 off 115 balls) and veteran No.3 Amy Satterthwaite (69 off 73) at the crease.

New Zealand were cruising at 1-168 in the 39th over before Jonassen combined with fellow slow bowler Sophie Molineux (2-49) and seamer Megan Schutt (2-54) to reel in the visitors.

Australia claimed Saturday's three-game series opener by seven wickets - their 19th straight victory.

They can equal the ODI record of 21 consecutive wins held by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003 with a series whitewash.

The hosts are also out to retain the Rose Bowl trophy - the trans-Tasman ODI series crown - which they have held since 2000.

Devine elevated herself to opener in the absence of destructive batter Suzie Bates, who injured her shoulder while fielding in game one.

She led by example with seven fours, notching her highest ODI score against Australia and 13th overall one-day half century.

Devine enjoyed an opening stand of 75 with Natalie Dodd (34 off 59 balls) and put on 93 with Satterthwaite.

The last time New Zealand started an ODI innings with two 50-run partnerships against Australia was back in 1997.