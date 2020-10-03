White Ferns all-out for 180 in ODI opener against Australia

Australia will be out to extend their winning streak after New Zealand were bowled out for 180 in their women's one-day international series opener in Brisbane.

New Zealand's Katey Martin is bowled as Australia's wicket keeper Alyssa Healy celebrates during the 2nd T20 match between the New Zealand White Ferns and the Australian Women at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday 27th September 2020. Source: Photosport

On an 18-game ODI spree, Australia and can equal the record of 21 consecutive victories held by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003 with a series whitewash.

And they appear on track in their quest to create history after the White Ferns were bowled out in 49.1 overs.

New Zealand wilted under sustained pressure from spinners Georgia Wareham (2-23 off 10 overs), Sophie Molineux (2-28 off 10) and Jessica Jonassen (2-29), who bowled 125 dot balls.

After being sent in to bat at Allan Border Field, New Zealand slumped to 6-83 in the 28th over before Maddy Green and Katie Perkins rode their luck to combine for a 62-run stand and save blushes for the visitors.

Green (35 off 49 balls) was dropped on eight in a tough caught and bowled chance by Wareham while Annabel Sutherland grassed Perkins (32 off 51) on 13 off Jonassen.

Teenage all-rounder Sutherland was making her ODI debut, replacing Delissa Kimmince (hamstring).

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who missed the T20 series and has also been ruled out for the ODIs, presented 18-year-old Sutherland with her first ODI cap.

Sutherland took 1-33 off five overs with her father, ex-Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, watching from the stands.

Meanwhile, form batter Ashleigh Gardner took three catches on Saturday but suffered a suspected finger fracture in the process.

Australia came into the ODI still buzzing from a 2-1 win in their recent trans- Tasman Twenty20 international series in Brisbane.