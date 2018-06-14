 

White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

White Ferns' 17-year-old star Amelia Kerr has smashed the record for the highest individual score in a women's ODI after hammering an unbeaten 232 in the 305-run win over Ireland in Dublin this morning.

Women's One Day International, YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin 8/6/2018 Ireland vs New Zealand New Zealand's Amelia Kerr Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Amelia Kerr had only scored 174 runs prior to this recording-breaking innings.

Source: Photosport

Kerr, who had only scored 174 runs in her career previously with a highest ODI score of 30, was promoted to open.

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball knock as she led New Zealand to a score of 440/3 in 50 overs.

She broke a 21-year-old record for the highest women's ODI score after going past Belinda Clark’s 221, which the Australian scored against Denmark.

Kerr became the second woman to score a ODI double century while also becoming the youngest cricketer ever to score an international double century, breaking a record held by Pakistan men's great Javed Miandad.

She also hit the second most boundaries in an ODI innings, behind Rohit Sharma’s 33 in his 264.

If her record–breaking innings was not enough, Kerr then took 5-17 (seven overs) with her leg-breaks as the White Ferns bowled out the Irish for 135. 

