White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

White Ferns' 17-year-old star Amelia Kerr has smashed the record for the highest individual score in a women's ODI after hammering an unbeaten 232 in the 305-run win over Ireland in Dublin this morning.

Amelia Kerr had only scored 174 runs prior to this recording-breaking innings. Source: Photosport

Kerr, who had only scored 174 runs in her career previously with a highest ODI score of 30, was promoted to open.

The 17-year-old hit 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball knock as she led New Zealand to a score of 440/3 in 50 overs.

She broke a 21-year-old record for the highest women's ODI score after going past Belinda Clark’s 221, which the Australian scored against Denmark.

Kerr became the second woman to score a ODI double century while also becoming the youngest cricketer ever to score an international double century, breaking a record held by Pakistan men's great Javed Miandad.

She also hit the second most boundaries in an ODI innings, behind Rohit Sharma’s 33 in his 264.