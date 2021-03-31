TODAY |

White Fern Maddy Green talks through final game-winning French Cut

Source:  1 NEWS

No matter how you do it, it always goes down as a four in the scorebook in the end.

Green kept the T20 series with Australia alive with a shot she joked was one of the best of her career. Source: 1 NEWS

That's the mentality White Ferns hero Maddy Green has taken away from yesterday's wild T20 win over Australia, where she delivered the winning runs off the final ball of the game with a thick inside edge that zipped away to deep fine leg for four.

The shot, known as a French Cut, is one Green jokingly admitted to 1 NEWS she hasn't practised much.

"It was probably one of the best shots I've played," Green said with a grin.

"I'll take it."

Maddy Green's boundary on the final ball secured them a four-wicket win to level the series. Source: Spark Sport

Green said leading up to the delivery she and partner Hannah Rowe understood the situation perfectly — three to win, two to tie.

"We were just talking about if I didn't manage to get a boundary, we were making sure we were just sprinting and keep running basically," she said.

"You never know what can happen."

The win was a big boost in morale for the team camp too, Green said, with the White Ferns winning just two of their last nine T20s after yesterday's result.

"We've been working really hard. We know we haven't had the results that we would've liked over the last little while so to get a win over a really strong Australian side is really satisfying."

The series decider will be played out in Auckland tomorrow, when Green hopes the team can repeat the result.

"We're really looking forward to Eden Park tomorrow."

