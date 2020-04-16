White Fern Katie Perkins trades whites for police blue after coronavirus halts cricket

With cricket on hold during the current global coronavirus pandemic, White Ferns batter Katie Perkins is keeping active while helping her community, patrolling as a police officer on Auckland's Māngere streets.

Going from cricket whites to police blue, Perkins is suiting up to patrol the beat full time in the response to Covid-19.

"To wear the fern on the cricket field was always my dream," Perkins tells 1 NEWS.

"But to be able to put this uniform on and to go out there and serve the community as a whole means a lot to me.

"With not much cricket on at the moment it was a pretty easy decision."

Aside from her work patrolling the streets, Perkins is also staying in shape, her sights locked on next year's Women's World Cup held in New Zealand.

And with team training out of the picture, Perkins and her White Ferns teammates are holding each other accountable to keep themselves in top condition.

Perkins, though, is keeping everything in perspective as the world continues to come to grips with the sure-to-be-lasting effects of coronavirus.

"Cricket is just a bit of a gift, and if I do get the opportunity to play at the World Cup next year? Awesome.