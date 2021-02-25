White Fern hoping for 'final tick' in 18-year career with first international cricket on home ground in Dunedin

A career that started nearly two decades ago finally looks set to come full circle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

White Ferns wicket-keeper Katey Martin is set to finally play her very first international cricket match in her home town of Dunedin.

“It’ll complete it and probably just give it that final tick,” Martin told 1 NEWS when discussing her career.

Martin’s international career started way back in 2003, with a tour to India as an 18-year-old.

From there, she’s played in places like Australia, England and the West Indies — but never her home province.

It was a duck she looked to have finally broken in 2020 when New Zealand Cricket scheduled a match at the University Oval but that match was called off when torrential rain hit the city.

“I just hid in the changing room and didn’t leave. I did not want to talk to a soul,” Martin recalled.

Chances are good, however, that history won’t repeat itself tomorrow, with the weather forecast positive for Friday and another match scheduled in Dunedin for Sunday.

“Catherine Campbell does the draws for New Zealand Cricket and she’s a Dunedinite, so she would have known we needed two in there. Just to make sure we got it in and to make up for last year,” Martin joked.

Once the moment does come for Martin, she says it’ll help complete her full cricket journey.