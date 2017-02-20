'What's the harm in taking up the challenge?' - Indian spinner puzzled why team won't against Aussies with pink ball

India's reluctance to play a day-night Test on their Australian tour has surprised spinner Harbhajan Singh, who remains convinced Virat Kohli's team are skilled enough to conquer the challenges of pink-ball cricket.



India are refusing to play their maiden day-night Test in December in Adelaide, worried their inexperience in the conditions might hamper their bid for a rare series win in Australia.



"I don't know why they don't want to play day-night Test matches," said Harbhajan - India's third highest Test wicket-taker.



"It's an interesting format and we should try it. I am all for it. Tell me what's the apprehension of playing with pink ball? If you play, you can adjust. It may not be as difficult as it seems."



Indian board officials have gone on record as saying they would back anything that gave Kohli's team their best chance of winning the four-match series against Australia, who have won all four day-night Tests they have hosted.



Australia's former test batsman Mark Waugh has called it a selfish decision by the Indian board which had also hindered efforts to reinvigorate Test cricket.



Harbhajan felt the board might have underestimated the skills of their own players.



"We have fast bowlers to trouble them. And what makes us think our batsmen can't take up the challenge of facing Aussie pacers?" asked the 37-year-old, who in 2015 played the last of his 103 Tests.



"It's a challenge, and what's the harm in taking up the challenge? When we were new to Test cricket, we had only learnt how to bowl with the SG Test ball and then slowly learnt to bowl with Kookaburra and Dukes.

